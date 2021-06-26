GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Up 5.1%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $46.23. Approximately 12,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,178,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 2.91.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.