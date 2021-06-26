Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

