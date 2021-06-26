Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.
GFED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
