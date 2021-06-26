Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,144 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCA stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

