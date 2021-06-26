Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,656,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 369,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

