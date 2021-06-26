Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 28.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

