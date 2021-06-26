Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79.

