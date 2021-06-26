Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 44,101 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.