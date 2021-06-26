Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

Shares of EL opened at $315.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.34 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.