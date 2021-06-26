Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 33,133 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

