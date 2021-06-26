Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 918 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $5,795,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 206,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 656.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $474.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,945. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

