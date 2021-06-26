GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.69 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,350,551 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.