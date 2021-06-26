Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HNSBF. Danske started coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

