HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $137.65. 7,949,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

