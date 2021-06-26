HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 260 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,325 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

