HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,840,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

RWX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 96,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,442. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

