HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,034,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,418. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

