HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

