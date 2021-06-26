HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 9,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,804. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.