HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. 10,797,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

