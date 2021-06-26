HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,173,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,711,000.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.53. 140,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

