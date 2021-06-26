HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGLX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

