HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

