Head to Head Comparison: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) & The Competition

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 43 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Byrna Technologies Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -113.60 Byrna Technologies Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.76

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Byrna Technologies Competitors 59 481 700 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Byrna Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies competitors beat Byrna Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.