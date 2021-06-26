Head to Head Contrast: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

51.8% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coastal Financial and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $71.22 million 4.99 $15.15 million N/A N/A United Bankshares $1.15 billion 4.27 $289.02 million $2.40 15.88

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 24.02% 13.33% 1.02% United Bankshares 28.83% 8.32% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coastal Financial and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20

United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Coastal Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 15 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.