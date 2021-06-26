Head-To-Head Review: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get YETI alerts:

This table compares YETI and Peloton Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.09 billion 7.36 $155.80 million $1.78 51.72 Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 19.85 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -379.66

YETI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 15.27% 71.70% 25.55% Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66%

Volatility and Risk

YETI has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for YETI and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 7 13 0 2.65 Peloton Interactive 2 4 23 0 2.72

YETI presently has a consensus target price of $90.16, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus target price of $141.45, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Peloton Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than YETI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of YETI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of YETI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.