Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 17,484 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

