Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.98 Million in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000.

OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

