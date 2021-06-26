Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.49 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $203,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $422,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of JOFFU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

