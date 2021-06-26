Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,623 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.94. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.