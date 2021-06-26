Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,117,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.26 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

