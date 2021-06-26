Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.03 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TNL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

