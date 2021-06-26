Hedget Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $173,902.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00012719 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $173,902.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00052313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00577025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

