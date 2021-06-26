Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Achieves $35.27 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Hegic has a market cap of $35.27 million and $829,787.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00586165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

