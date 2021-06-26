Helmet.insure (HELMET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $515,729.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $515,729.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00166568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.19 or 1.00238090 BTC.

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,220,927 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

