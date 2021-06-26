HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.44 million and $72.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,658.34 or 0.99483147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,457,393 coins and its circulating supply is 262,322,243 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

