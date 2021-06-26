Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.80 ($118.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €94.29.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.