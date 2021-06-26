Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $277,252,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $61,260,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 151.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

