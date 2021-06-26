Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Raised to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE HEP opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

