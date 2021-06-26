Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 55.3% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $84,579.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

