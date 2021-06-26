Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HMHC opened at $10.54 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

