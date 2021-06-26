Howdoo (UDOO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $433,475.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $433,475.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00593246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 458,669,103 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

