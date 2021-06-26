HSBC Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.