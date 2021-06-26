HYCON (HYC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,691.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. HYCON has a total market cap of $666,391.15 and approximately $279,691.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00073248 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,411,343 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,411,342 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.