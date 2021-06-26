IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Boosted by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 4.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $144,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 380,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 220,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,574. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.