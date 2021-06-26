Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBDRY. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iberdrola from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has an average rating of Hold.

Iberdrola stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $61.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

