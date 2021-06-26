IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of IDYA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. 1,468,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,228. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $707.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $6,814,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

