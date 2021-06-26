IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0307 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. IDEX has a market cap of $17.74 million and $3.70 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

