IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) Holdings Cut by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,784,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,784,000.

OTCMKTS IGACU remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Friday. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

