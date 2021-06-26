IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

