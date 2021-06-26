ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.03

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.47. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 4,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.35.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

